Privacy Policy
At UnderGroundNews.com, the privacy of our visitors is of extreme importance to us, and we respect your right to the privacy of the "Personally Identifiable Information" (PII) you provide us on our website. PII, as described in US privacy law and information security, is information that can be used on its own or with other information to identify, contact, or locate a single person, or to identify an individual in context. This privacy policy document outlines the types of PII received and collected by UnderGroundNews.com and how it is used. This policy may change from time to time, so please check back periodically.
Each time a visitor comes to UnderGroundNews.com, our servers -- like most on the Internet -- collect some basic technical information, including, for example, the visitor's domain name (e.g., whether the user is logged on from aol.com or whitehouse.gov), referral data (e.g., we record the address of the last URL a user visited prior to clicking through to UnderGroundNews.com) and browser and platform type (e.g., a Chrome browser on a Macintosh platform).
When registering for a login account on our site, you will be asked to enter your email address or other details to help you with your experience. You may, however, visit our site anonymously.
We collect information from you when you register on our site or enter information on our site.
We may use the information we collect from you when you register a new member account, sign up for our newsletter, respond to a survey poll, surf the website, or use certain other site features in the following ways:
• To personalize your experience and to allow us to deliver the type of content and product offerings in which you are most interested.
• To improve our website in order to better serve you. We continually strive to improve our website offerings based on the information and feedback we receive from you.
• To administer a contest, promotion, survey or other site feature.
• To send periodic emails regarding new features and services.
Our website is scanned on a regular basis for security holes and known vulnerabilities in order to make your visit to our site as safe as possible.
Your personal information is contained behind secured networks, and all information you supply is encrypted via Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology.
We implement a variety of security measures when a user enters, submits, or accesses their information to maintain the safety of your personal information.
Yes. A cookie is a simple computer file made of text. The information stored in cookies can be used to personalize the experience when using a website. UnderGroundNews.com uses cookies to store information about a registered user's site preferences, customize web page content based on visitor's browser type or other information that the visitor sends via their browser. UnderGroundNews.com only uses cookies to save your site preferences for your visits.
• Understand and save user's preferences for future visits.
Google, as a third party vendor, uses cookies to serve ads on this site. Google's use of the DART cookie enables it to serve ads to users based on their visit to this site and other sites on the Internet. Users may opt out of the use of the DART cookie by visiting the Google Ad and Content Network Privacy Policy at https://policies.google.com/technologies/ads. These cookies cannot be used to identify individuals, only machines, so these advertisers will not know who you are.
You can choose to have your computer warn you each time a cookie is being sent, or you can choose to turn off all cookies. If you wish to disable cookies, you may do so through your individual browser options. You do this through your browser settings. Since browser is a little different, look at your browser's Help Menu to learn the correct way to modify your cookies.
If you turn cookies off it will turn off some of the features of the site.
We do not sell, trade, or otherwise transfer to outside parties your Personally Identifiable Information. This does not include trusted third parties who assist us in operating our website, or servicing you, so long as those parties agree to keep this information confidential. We may also release your information when we believe release is appropriate to comply with the law, enforce our site policies, or protect ours or others rights, property, or safety. This policy does not protect information you post to any online bulletin board, chat room, product review or other public forum within this website.
Occasionally, at our discretion, we may include or offer third-party products or services on our website. These third-party sites have separate and independent privacy policies. We therefore have no responsibility or liability for the content and activities of these linked sites. Nonetheless, we seek to protect the integrity of our site and welcome any feedback about these sites.
Google
Google's advertising requirements can be summed up by Google's Advertising Principles. They are put in place to provide a positive experience for users. https://support.google.com/adwordspolicy/answer/6008942?hl=en
We use Google AdSense Advertising on our website.
Google, as a third-party vendor, uses cookies to serve ads on our site. Google's use of the DART cookie enables it to serve ads to our users based on previous visits to our site and other sites on the Internet. Users may opt-out of the use of the DART cookie by visiting the Google Ad and Content Network privacy policy.
• Remarketing with Google AdSense
• Google Display Network Impression Reporting
• Demographics and Interests Reporting
• DoubleClick Platform Integration
We, along with third-party vendors such as Google use first-party cookies (such as the Google Analytics cookies) and third-party cookies (such as the DoubleClick cookie) or other third-party identifiers together to compile data regarding user interactions with ad impressions and other ad service functions as they relate to our website.
Users can set preferences for how Google advertises to you using the Google Ad Settings page. Alternatively, you can opt out by visiting the Network Advertising Initiative Opt Out page or by using the Google Analytics Opt Out Browser add on.
CalOPPA is the first state law in the nation to require commercial websites and online services to post a privacy policy. The law's reach stretches well beyond California to require any person or company in the United States (and conceivably the world) that operates websites collecting Personally Identifiable Information from California consumers to post a conspicuous privacy policy on its website stating exactly the information being collected and those individuals or companies with whom it is being shared. - See more at: https://consumercal.org/about-cfc/cfc-education-foundation/california-online-privacy-protection-act-caloppa-3/#sthash.0FdRbT51.dpuf
Users can visit our site anonymously.
We've added a link to it on our home page and on each significant page after entering our website.
Our Privacy Policy link includes the word 'Privacy' and can easily be found on the page/s specified above.
You will be notified of any Privacy Policy changes:
• On our Privacy Policy Page
Can change your personal information:
• By logging in to your account
We honor Do Not Track signals and Do Not Track, plant cookies, or use advertising when a Do Not Track (DNT) browser mechanism is in place.
It's also important to note that we do not allow third-party behavioral tracking
When it comes to the collection of personal information from children under the age of 13 years old, the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) puts parents in control. The Federal Trade Commission, United States' consumer protection agency, enforces the COPPA Rule, which spells out what operators of websites and online services must do to protect children's privacy and safety online.
We are in compliance with the requirements of COPPA (Childrens Online Privacy Protection Act), we do not collect any information from anyone under 13 years of age. Our website, products and services are all directed to people who are at least 13 years old or older. No part of our website is structured to children under the age of 13 years old.
The Fair Information Practices Principles form the backbone of privacy law in the United States and the concepts they include have played a significant role in the development of data protection laws around the globe. Understanding the Fair Information Practice Principles and how they should be implemented is critical to comply with the various privacy laws that protect personal information.
We will notify the users via in-site notification
• Within 1 business day
We also agree to the Individual Redress Principle which requires that individuals have the right to legally pursue enforceable rights against data collectors and processors who fail to adhere to the law. This principle requires not only that individuals have enforceable rights against data users, but also that individuals have recourse to courts or government agencies to investigate and/or prosecute non-compliance by data processors.
The CAN-SPAM Act is a law that sets the rules for commercial email, establishes requirements for commercial messages, gives recipients the right to have emails stopped from being sent to them, and spells out tough penalties for violations.
• Send information, respond to inquiries, and/or other requests or questions
• Not use false or misleading subjects or email addresses.
• Identify the message as an advertisement in some reasonable way.
• Monitor third-party email marketing services for compliance, if one is used.
• Honor opt-out/unsubscribe requests quickly.
• Allow users to unsubscribe by using the link at the bottom of each email.
• Follow the instructions at the bottom of each email, and we will promptly remove you from ALL correspondence.
By using our site, you consent to our website's privacy policy.
If we decide to change our privacy policy, we will post those changes on this page, and/or update the Privacy Policy modification date below.
If there are any questions regarding this privacy policy, you may contact us using the links below.
Online: https://www.undergroundnews.com/contact/index.html
Email: [email protected]
