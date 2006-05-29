Welcome to UGN Security
Dare to Take the Road to Knowledge, Power and Information!
UGN Security was founded in 1996 on the principle of allowing open access to all types of information and allowing our users to decide what they deem appropriate. Unfortunately, these days, little pesky things like "laws" mean that we have to put some small restrictions on what data travels through our servers, but we still strive to be a great resource for system security information on the internet.
|
|
|How to Build a 3Way Phone - Step by Step1 You will need two different lines for this. okay first take off both of the boxes covering the wires 2 Take the green and red from each box and attach a wire to each of these one…
|The Poor Man's 2600 Hertz - Hey all you phreakers! Bet you didn't know about this! It's The Poor Man's 2600 Hertz!! What the hell could I be talking about!?!? Well, let's say you're really hard up not in your usual sense, t…
|alt.locksmithing FAQ - Put together from postings by [email protected] Joe "Spike" Ilacqua, and [email protected] Henry Schaffer, with a major data collection effort by [email protected] Scott Anguish. Edited by hes. …
|Free vending machine goods - We all know those snack machines, coin machines, soda machines that allow dollar bills to be excepted. Here is a quick and easy way get all of those items for free and sometimes also making money at t…
|The Art of Lock Picking: Lockpicking II - So you want to be a criminal. Well, if you want to be like James Bond and open a lock in fifteen seconds, then go to Hollywood, because that is the only place you are ever going to do it. Even experie…
|
|Gradient and Font Awesome Update - In an attempt to make the site function faster all around, we've decided to go the route of HTML gradients instead of image gradients; they're a little harder to work with, but the result pays off wit…
|Ad Row Bugfix - A bug has been identified and fixed which affected all sections with an ad that would display in the center of the page content all Linux sections and the Terminology section; basically the associat…
|Linux System Progress - I'm happy to announce that I just put the finishing touches on the initial drawup of the Linux section here at UGN Security. The control panel took a little longer to work out the logic, but now tha…
|Captcha System - This week May 29th, 2006 we're preforming maintenance to the Recaptcha subsystems on the site; this means that all submission and contact pages are currently not working you'll be unable to submit …
|Linux Section Progress - The Linux section has had it's last public page modifications done today and should be operating as intended. All of the data supplied is from the GoNix Initiative website, which will be decommission…
|
|Who is Linus Torvalds? - Linus Benedict Torvalds born on December 28, 1969 in Helsinki, Finland is a FinlandSwedish software engineer best known for having initiated the development of the Linux kernel. He later became the…
|What Platforms Does Linux Support? - Linux runs on a variety of computers and devices, and is widely supported by systems created in the last 20 years. It runs on PDA's, Gaming Systems, and even novelty "watches". It can also run on sy…
|What Is Unix? - Unix officially trademarked as UNIX, sometimes also written as Unix with small caps is a computer operating system originally developed in 1969 by a group of AT&T employees at Bell Labs, including K…
|What Is Linux? - Linux is a generic term referring to Unixlike computer operating systems based on the Linux kernel. Their development is one of the most prominent examples of free and open source software collaborat…
|What Is BSD? - Berkeley Software Distribution BSD, sometimes called Berkeley Unix is the UNIX operating system derivative developed and distributed by the Computer Systems Research Group of the University of Calif…
|
|zmore - The zmore command is the GNU version of the venerable UNIX more command. zmore prints files to the screen one screen at a time, that will display files compressed with gzip.zmore has no command line…
|zgrep - zgrep invokes grep on compressed or gzipped files. All options specified are passed directly to grep. If no file is specified, then the standard input is decompressed if necessary and fed to grep. O…
|zcat - zcat is a Unix program similar to cat, that decompresses individual files and concatenates them to standard output. Traditionally zcat operated on files compressed by compress but it is usually able t…
|zapping - A TV viewer for the Gnome environment that you can watch TV, take screenshots, and record video and audio. Zapping has a deinterlacer and a Teletext viewer built in and supports Closed Caption and Tel…
|xterm - The xterm command launches a terminalemulation window under X. It gives you access to the shell command line from a window and is probably the most used X command.The xterm command has many avail…
|
|Network Security Toolkit - NST is a bootable ISO live CDDVD is based on Fedora. The toolkit was designed to provide easy access to bestofbreed Open Source Network Security Applications and should run on most x86 platforms.…
|Knoppix STD - STD is a Linuxbased Security Tool. Actually, it is a collection of hundreds if not thousands of open source security tools. It's a Live Linux Distro, which means it runs from a bootable CD in memory …
|GameCube Linux - Nintendo GameCube Linux is a project to port Linux to the Nintendo GameCube and now the Wii in the same manner as Xbox Linux.The GameCube was seen to be a less attractive system to port Linux to…
|PlayStation 2 Linux - Linux for PlayStation 2 or PS2 Linux is a kit released by Sony Computer Entertainment in 2002 that allows the PlayStation 2 console to be used as a personal computer. It included a Linuxbased opera…
|Free60 - Free60 is the successor to the Xbox Linux Project that aims to put Linux, BSD, or Darwin on the Microsoft Xbox 360 using a software or hardware based "hack". The Xbox 360 uses hardware encryption and …
|
|UNetBootin - UNetbootin Universal Netboot Installer is a crossplatform utility that can create Live USB systems and can load a variety of system utilities or install various Linux distributions and other operat…
|KMouth - KMouth is a KDE program which enables persons that cannot speak to let their computer speak, e.g. mutal people or people who have lost their voice.Currently KMouth has an input field into which th…
|Festival - Festival offers a general framework for building speech synthesis systems as well as including examples of various modules. As a whole it offers full text to speech through a number APIs: from shell l…
|Flite - Flite festivallite is a small, fast runtime synthesis engine developed at CMU and primarily designed for small embedded machines andor large servers. Flite is designed as an alternative synthesis…
|Tomboy - Tomboy is a desktop notetaking application for Linux and Unix. Simple and easy to use, but with potential to help you organize the ideas and information you deal with every day.Have you ever felt…
|
|Miscellaneous - These are miscellaneous LinuxUnix packages that we couldn't match to a Windows alternative, but still wanted to display in the package listing.
|Narrator - Narrator is a TexttoSpeech utility for users who are blind or have impaired vision. Narrator reads what is displayed on your screen: the contents of the active window, menu options, or the text that…
|Steam - Steam is a digital distribution, digital rights management, multiplayer and communications platform developed by Valve Corporation. It is used to distribute a wide range of games and related media ent…
|Skype - Skype is a software application that allows users to make telephone calls over the Internet. Calls to other users of the service, and in some countries to freeofcharge numbers are free, while calls …
|Azureus - Vuze formerly Azureus is a free BitTorrent client used to transfer files via the BitTorrent protocol. Vuze is written in Java, and uses the Azureus Engine. In addition to bittorrenting, Vuze allows …
|
|PHP Solutions: Dynamic Web Design Made Easy - In this book you'll learn how to: Create dynamic websites with design and usability in mind, as well as functionality Understand how PHP scripts work, giving you confidence to adapt them to your o…
|Practical Guide to Ubuntu Linux - Mark Sobell's A Practical Guide to Ubuntu Linux, Second Edition, isn't just the most thorough and uptodate reference to installing, configuring, and working with Ubuntu. It also provides comprehensi…
|Sams Teach Yourself Web Publishing with HTML & XHTML in 21 Days - Sams Teach Yourself Web Publishing with HTML and XHTML in 21 Days, Fourth Edition is a new edition of the bestselling book that started the whole HTMLWeb publishing phenomenon.The entire book ha…
|Stylin' with CSS A Designer's Guide - Cascading Style Sheets enable you to rapidly create web designs that can be shared by hundreds of web pages, accelerating development times and centralizing text and layout information for easy editin…
|The PHP Anthology: Object Oriented PHP Solution, Volume 1 - As a PHP developer, there are certain problems youre almost guaranteed to face. Generating charts and graphs, converting HTML documents to PDF format "PHP is equipped to handle all of these, but co…
|
|Unix - Unix is a family of operating systems, which include over a hundred flavors such as HPUX, IRIX, Linux, NetBSD, OpenBSD, Solaris and Tru64.As a registered trademark, its owner is The Open Group.
|OS - An Operating System OS is a program that allows you to interact with the computer all of the software and hardware on your computer.Basically, there are two ways:1. With a commandline oper…
|Linux Distribution - Unix is not a single operating system. It is in fact a general name given to dozens of operating systems by different companies, organizations, or groups of individuals. These variants of Unix are ref…
|Linux - Linux is the kernel of an operating system. Linux was built on the Unix tradition. Linux was originally developed by Linus Torwalds of Finland, who currently owns the Linux trademark. Linux…
|GUI - GUI Graphical User Interface, where the user clicks on a visual screen that has icons, windows and menus, by using a pointing device, such as a mouse. GUI is pronounced like "gooey".
|
|BitMeTV - BitMeTV is a Torrent Tracker which lists Television Content. It is an Invite Only tracker.
|BitComet - BitComet originally named SimpleBT client from versions 0.11 to 0.37 is a crossprotocol BitTorrent, HTTP and FTP client written in C for Microsoft Windows and available in 52 different languages.…
|BitLord - BitLord is a free, adsupported and proprietary BitTorrent client for Microsoft Windows and Mac OS X, promoted as "The easiest torrent downloader". The program uses the libtorrentrasterbar C librar…
|uTorrent - μTorrent, or uTorrent is a freeware, adsupported, proprietary BitTorrent client owned and developed by BitTorrent, Inc. With over 100 million users it is the most widely used BitTorrent client out…
|AhaShare - AhaShare is a torrent tracker which houses High Definition Movies, Anime, and TV Shows; Books, Applications, Games, Music, etc.
|
|Linux Video Editing Software What an Open Source Sony Vegas Looks Like - It's easy to learn the basics of video editing, especially in Linux! This software is based on the FFMPEG and MLT frameworks so it can handle almost any video file format you throw at it. This quick t…
|The Power of the Linux Find Command - Unfortunately in Linux, certainly Ubuntu, the default GUI file search is not always useful. With just a small amount of patience you can find files quickly and easily using the command line, and your …
|Installing Themes in Linux - This guide works for the gnome desktop manager used by Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.First we go to Gnomelooks. This is a large collection of themes and other artwork that can be used to…
|Compiz Cube Tutorial: Howto Ubuntu Linux - Let's enable the desktop cube in Compiz, this tutorial will show you how:From CCSM under Desktop click to enable Desktop Cube and then disable Desktop Wall, and enable Rotate Cube. Under Effects…
|StarCraft Touchscreen on linux with wine - OS: Gentoo Linux.PC: p4, 1.8mhz, 256mb, 40gbhd.Monitor: waytec 15''.Video: Nvidia 64mb.TouchScreen Device: penmount usb 8wire.Touchscreen opensource drive for linux: "evtouch"Graphic sy…